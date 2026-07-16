Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals Identity of New Rita (And Shocking Reason She Hates The Rangers)

The original team of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers took a 10-year break in the newest iteration of the series, but a familiar threat pulls them out of civilian life and back into being full-time heroes. That familiar threat is Rita Rabiosa, but soon after their first confrontation, the Rangers realize that this isn’t the Rita Repulsa they once knew. Now, the curtain has been pulled back on the real identity of this new Rita, and not only does her identity bring up a host of major questions, but the actual reason she hates the Rangers will leave Power Rangers fans stunned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Incoming spoilers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #2, so if you haven’t read the issue yet, you’ve been warned. While the power levels of Rita Rabiosa have made an impression on the Rangers, they clearly were not prepared for the truth behind Rita’s attack. Rabiosa reveals she is a Rita from a different realm, and she was happy in that realm until the Rangers took everything from her. Rabiosa tells the Rangers they destroyed her child, and while the Rangers say they could never do that, Rabiosa isn’t having it.

Rabiosa says that after what they did, she tore the tapestry of space and time apart so she could have her revenge, and to exact that revenge, she sought the first Ranger to ever have a child of their own. That would be Trini, and Rabiosa tells her, “You have a daughter, and I will have a life for a life. I have come to destroy your child!” You can see Rabiosa’s big debut up close in the images below.

Rita Rabiosa’s Revelation Raises Some Huge Questions

The fact that Rita Rabiosa is a Rita from another world is a big enough reveal on its own, and it does create an opportunity for compelling scenarios moving forward, including a meeting between our world’s main Rita and this new Rabiosa version. While that’s obviously interesting, the real shocker is Rabiosa’s claim that the Rangers destroyed her child, and that revelation raises some huge questions.

It’s hard to get around the phrase “you destroyed my child”, and that certainly gives the impression that the Rangers were somehow involved in her child’s death. Obviously, that could mean they were inadvertently involved or present for some sort of accident, but it would certainly be interesting if there were more to it than that, creating a grey area that Power Rangers doesn’t often delve into.

Rabiosa clearly hates the Rangers, and her personal mission to get revenge on Trini’s child creates an unreal sense of stakes moving forward. While the Rangers managed to defeat Rabiosa temporarily, the final page makes it clear that this is a battle set to play out over the long haul. In fact, it’s Rabiosa’s final words that really leave an impression and showcase the amount of resolve in this newest franchise villain.

Rabiosa’s final point makes a lot of sense if she’s right about what happened, as she mocks them for thinking that love will save them. “You forget Rangers. I am also here because of love, because of the love you Rangers took from me.” It’s a chilling final message, and now the questions of what happened to create this vengeful force will ring loudly until they finally get answered. Hopefully it’s not too long before that happens, but we’ll just have to wait and see how this story plays out.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #2 is in comic stores now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!