BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios shocked everyone with the reveal of the Death Ranger, and now fans will find out even more about the newest addition to the Power Rangers franchise in Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, and we've got your exclusive first look at the issue! Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1 is written by Paul Allor (Power Rangers: The Psycho Path), with art by Katherine Lobo (Magic) and Kekovsky "Anna" Chandra (Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1), colors by Fabi Marques (Batman: The World) and Sara Antonellini (Power Rangers), and letters by Ed Dukeshire. In addition to the preview of the issue you can also find some of the new covers here as well, and you can check out everything starting on the next slide.

Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1 features main cover art by Keyla Valerio (Mighty Morphin) and variant cover art by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin), Derrick Chew (Harley Quinn), and more. You can find the official description for the issue below.

"The LEGENDARY OMEGA RANGERS defended the universe from evil thousands of

years ago, the six of them using their elemental powers to protect others from sinister forces. But that all changed when one key member became obsessed with death- defying powers from a terrifying source.". How does this Ranger connect to what's locked in the mysterious Omega Vault in Safehaven so many millennia later, as everything converges in the milestone comic book event CHARGE TO 100?"

Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1 hits comic stores on August 31st.