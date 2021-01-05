Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Limited Deluxe Hardcovers Set Hitting Kickstarter (Exclusive)

✖

BOOM! Studios launched a new era in their Power Rangers line of comics last year with the launch of two new series, Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers, but they're celebrating the completion of the previous series with a special premium limited edition Deluxe Hardcover set, and we've got your exclusive first look. The entire fifty-five issue series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and several key tie-in issues will be collected in six gorgeous limited edition Deluxe Hardcover volumes, and you can pre-order them individually or as an entire set through Kickstarter, and they come in three different editions, which you can check out below. The Kickstarter itself will go live at 8 AM PST.

The three different editions will include the Mighty Edition, the Morphin Edition, and the Megazord Edition, and regardless of which edition you pick you will get exclusive artwork by Goni Montes that is exclusive to the Kickstarter campaign. You can also get signed sets from the Power Rangers cast, including Jason David Frank, Karan Ashley, David Yost, Steve Cardenas, Walter Jones, Amy Jo Johnson, and more.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Here's the full breakdown of each Edition.

MIGHTY Editions: these Deluxe format hardcovers feature artwork by Goñi Montes exclusive to this campaign and not available on any other collected editions.

MORPHIN Editions: these Deluxe format hardcovers feature the previously mentioned cover artwork AND an exclusive slipcase featuring new artwork Goñi Montes, both of which will only be available through this campaign.

MEGAZORD Editions: these Deluxe format hardcovers feature the previously mentioned cover artwork, the previously mentioned exclusive slipcase, AND an acetate sleeve featuring new artwork of a portion of the Megazord.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

You'll also be able to pre-order via three different levels, including individual volumes, a complete set of six volumes, and ultra-premium limited collectible sets until February 4th, 2021. If you pre-order before 10:00 AM PST on January 6th, you will also get a free set of six Power Rangers Helmet pins as a special thank you.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

If you've been looking for a cool way to collect stories like Shattered Grid, Beyond the Grid, the Rangers of 1969, Necessary Evil, and more all in one place, this is the perfect way to do so, and you nab some slick new art to display it in the process.

You can check out everything the Kickstarter has to offer right here, and let us know what you think in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!