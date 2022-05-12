Pluto TV Adds New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Channel

✖

Power Rangers fans now have another option to choose from if they find themselves wanting to watch classic episodes of the season that kicked off a nearly 30-year franchise, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and the best part is it's free! Pluto TV recently announced that it has created a new channel for fans to watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and you can find it on Pluto TV channel 1014. At the moment you can catch the Rangers fighting Rita's deadly illusions (with Quagmire), and you can check out all of the classic Mighty Morphin episodes on Pluto TV right here.

You can also check out the original Mighty Morphin seasons on Netflix, but you of course have to be a Netflix subscriber. If you are a subscriber, you can also watch the brand new seasons of Power Rangers Dino Fury, as season 1 and the first half of season 2 are currently available to stream. The remainder of season 2 should be hitting the service later this year, but we don't have an exact date yet.

Nobody:

9 year old me: IT'S MORPHIN TIME!!!!! 👊



Drop in with your kids to watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Channel 1014! https://t.co/FWXXRCATqT @PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/QmvX7mVZBm — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) May 3, 2022

Fans will always love the original series of course, and that includes the first Red Ranger Jason. Jason was played by Austin St. John in the original show and in subsequent season appearances, including a warmly received return during Power Rangers Beast Morphers. During a previous conversation with St. John at San Diego Comic-Con, I asked him who what or who inspired his classic character, and turns out Jason was most inspired by Austin's parents.

"Walk softly and carry a big stick," St. John said. "I modeled the character after my mom and dad. My mom was one of the, well she was the first female cop in the state of New Mexico in the 70s. It was either the state or the city of Roswell, but I mean it was the 70s, where her own police brothers and...well they were all brothers at the time, one of them tried to have her killed because she wore a skirt and wanted a badge and a gun. So my mom was and is a tough lady, but she knows how to be a lady."

"My father, a Mustang in the Marine Corps which means he was enlisted, got out, went to college, and came back as an officer, so he's exceptionally respected because he understands what enlisted men go through and he's still an officer. He was the kind of guy that would walk into the room and was very soft-spoken, but when he walked into the room people shut up and heads turned and they paid attention," St. John said."

"So he never had to command that sort of attention, and neither did my mother," St. John said. "They were always just respected, and I think that's what I wanted for Jason. I wanted him to let his team have all the light and glory they needed, and only step forward when he had to. He wasn't a guy who wanted to be a leader. He wasn't a guy who saw himself as the great. He wasn't a showboat. He wasn't flashy or fancy, he was a guy that needed to be there when it hit the fan."

"So I think humility, respect for his teammates, and I guess always looking to do what's right, no matter how hard it is, and it's easier kind of said than done, but that is what I tried for anyway and I hope it worked. It's something I've carried through with my real life despite a few colossal mistakes I think I've done a pretty good job," St. John said.

Will you be checking out Power Rangers on Pluto TV? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!