Power Rangers: All the Biggest Reveals from Hasbro PulseCon

Hasbro PulseCon is well underway, and Power Rangers fans got some amazing new additions to the Lightning Collection to add to their collections. The Power Rangers panel featured a look at several upcoming releases and some new lines with the Lighting Collection series, and it also featured a look at Wave 7 to boot, which is up for pre-order now. First up we received a look at releases from the updated Retro line, which has the vintage stylization but with added articulation. We also got a look at the brand new Lightning Collection Monsters line, which stormed out of the gate with King Sphinx and Pumpkin Rapper. Monsters stand at around 7 inches so they can tower over the standard Rangers in the line, and they look fantastic, but we also got new reveals for In Space and S.P.D.

ANDROS SON! Sorry for the all caps there, but that's the reaction I had in realtime when the In Space Vs pack was revealed. The pack features In Space Red and Astronema, but there was also a nice surprise for S.P.D. fans, as the second Vs pack will feature B-Squad Blue vs A-Squad Blue.

Next up was the official reveal of Wave 7, which features Dino Thunder Red, Mighty Morphin Green (Evil), a Z-Putty, and a special Metallic Variant of Mighty Morphin Pink, which as a bonus comes with an alternate portrait bringing Kat into the line.

Last but not least is the Spectrum line, which is a Target exclusive that will change up the box art and other packaging elements for a limited set, though it doesn't appear that anything is different in regards to the actual figures themselves.

You can check out all of the big reveals starting on the next slide and all of these can be pre-ordered either through Entertainment Earth, Walmart, or Hasbro Pulse.

You can find the official description for the panel below.

Panelists: Hasbro Power Rangers Brand Team

Join us for the Power Ranger Brand Panel, featuring Morphinominal news and brand announcements across new Power Ranger’s product. Be the first to see new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures and other products yet to hit shelves, as well as sneak peeks of upcoming items. All of this exciting news will be followed by a Q&A with the design, sculpting, creative, and marketing teams from Hasbro. Go Go Power Rangers!

