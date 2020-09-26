PulseCon Exclusives: Power Rangers, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and More Arrive Today

Day 1 of Hasbro's first ever PulseCon virtual event concluded yesterday with the launch of a huge wave of Star Wars and Marvel exclusives in The Black Series, Vintage Collection, an Marvel Legends lines. The second and final day of the event is going to be all about Transformers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Zoids, and Ghostbusters. Here's what you need to know...

Pre-orders for Hasbro's Day 2 exclusives will likely go live today, September 26th shortly after 2pm PST (5pm EST) - the same time as yesterday. When they do arrive, you will be able to browse the vast majority of them here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. Inside those links you'll also find the Star Wars and Marvel releases from yesterday.

Based on the breakdown of PulseCon panels that happening today, we expect to see numerous items from the Power Rangers Lightning Collection, G.I. Joe Classified Series, and Transformers Generations lineups, so keep an eye out for those. You can get a sneak peek at some of the upcoming G.I.Joe items right here. When the dust has settled, a breakdown of the new releases will be added here. UPDATING...

