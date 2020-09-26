Power Rangers: Dino Fury PulseCon Trailer Revealed

✖

Hasbro's PulseCon featured two Power Rangers focused panels, and for the second panel, they decided to give fans a sneak peek at the heavily anticipated Dino Fury season. Not only did they reveal the first three members of the cast and who they are playing, but they also revealed a new trailer for the show featuring plenty of bombastic action. Now, it seems this footage is mostly if not completely from the Sentai, as it doesn't feature any of the newly revealed cast. That said, production has begun on Dino Fury, so it shouldn't be too long before we see the cast in all their Ranger gear and taking on some monsters. You can check out the PulseCon footage for Dino Fury in the video below.

The trailer features a look at the Dino Fury Rangers in action as well as a look at their Zords, Morphers, and Megazord, and you can find the full transcription of the trailer below.

"65 million years ago an ancient force brought the power of the Morphin Grid to planet Earth. Now, the forces of evil have come to claim that power, and a group of heroes must rise up to meet this challenge. Harnessing the energy of the Morphin Grid with the prehistoric power of Dino Fury. They will unlock incredible new Morphers, Dino Powered Weapons, powerful new Zords, and astonishing new Megazords. In the tradition of dinosaur teams of the past comes a brand new entry, Power Rangers Dino Fury."

POWER RANGERS DINO FURY

COMING IN 2021 ON @Nickelodeon

The official synopsis for Dino Fury can be found below.

"When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat! ⚡🦖 POWER RANGERS DINO FURY coming in 2021 to @Nickelodeon"

You can check out the official Power Rangers Entertainment Panel description below.

Panelists: Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd), Power Rangers Beast Morphers Cast

Unleash the Beasts! The cast of Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be reuniting live at PulseCon sharing behind the scenes stories from the set and talking about what life has been like being a Power Ranger! The panel, moderated by Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd), will feature never before seen footage and a live Q&A. If that’s not enough, we’ll be making a historic announcement….or should we say PREHISTORIC! Ranger Nation, if this panel could be summed up in one word, it would be MORPHINOMINAL!

