Power Rangers Movie Reboot Details Include Time Travel, Female Lead, Lord Zedd, and More

✖

Hasbro has hit the ground running with Power Rangers since it acquired the franchise, including a host of toys in their Lightning Collection line and a season of live-action television with Beast Morphers. They've also announced the follow-up season in Dino Fury, but many are wondering what is to come about the feature film in development over at Paramount Pictures, and a new report from Illuminerdi sheds some possible light on what they have planned for the movie. We previously heard that time travel was involved, and that still seems to be the case, and according to the report a new team of Rangers will be transported by Zordon to that beloved era to face Lord Zedd, but those aren't the only details we got.

The report states that the all-new Ranger team will not necessarily be limited to 5 Rangers, and it will include an original lineup of heroes. Hasbro is also looking to create a truly diverse cast, which will include different races and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The report also states that there are plans to cast a female lead.

In the script's current state, Lord Zedd is the villain of the film, and the movie will feature several different looks for the Ranger suits and the Zords from Ranger history.

The last bit of news is that the film is potentially shooting in New Zealand, which is where the shows typically film.

That's a lot of new information, and we definitely are intrigued if it turns out to be true. The time travel aspect has been reported from several sources now, so that seems like it will definitely be included. As for the other details, including Zedd, the various Zords and Suits, and the casting, we'll just have to wait and see, but it does all seem credible.

As for the current season, Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

What do you think of the new movie details? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.