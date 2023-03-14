Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Releases New Key Art

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a new Power Rangers reunion special bringing back the original cast for a new fight, and now fans have gotten a cool look at what to expect from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always with some slick new key art! Power Rangers is getting ready for its 30th Anniversary with not only a new season of their latest series, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, but will be kicking things off with a new special coming to Netflix that will bring back many of the classic characters from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' original run.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be bringing back David Yost's Billy, Walter E. Jones' Zack, and many more for a brand new special revisiting how the original cast has been faring since they fought against Rita Repulsa all those decades ago. Fans have gotten to see very little from the new project heading into its release on Netflix next month, but Hasbro has dropped some new key art showcasing the team line up and their big baddie. Check it out below:

36 days until Morphin Time. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere exclusively on Netflix globally on April 19th! #PowerRangers30 pic.twitter.com/I3SQCJPye1 — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) March 14, 2023

How to Watch Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary Special

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix around the world on April 19th. It stars a returning David Yost (who played the original Blue Ranger Billy in the first series and more), Walter E. Jones (who played Zack in Mighty Morphin's first season) Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger, Kat, in the third season), Steve Cardenas (who took over as the Red Ranger, Rocky, in later Mighty Morphin seasons), Karan Ashley (who took over as the Yellow Ranger, Aisha,), and Johnny Yong Bosch (who took over as the Black Ranger, Adam).

As for what to expect from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, Hasbro teases the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary special as such, "30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes that the world needs."

