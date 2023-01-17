Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume

Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.

Many fans have already voiced their hopes that a tribute to JDF will be included in the special, and we echo that sentiment as well. It's difficult to see that not happening in some way, and we sincerely hope that a tribute to JDF ultimately makes it into the special.

(Photo: Hasbro/Netflix/eOne)

Once And Always will bring back Power Rangers stars David Yost (Billy) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack), as well as Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam), Steve Cardenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha), and Catherine Sutherland (Kat). They will also be joined by a new addition to the franchise Charlie Kersh, who will be playing the daughter of Trini.

In an interview with EW, Yost talked about being back on the Power Rangers set with Jones. "We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise," and added their reunion was "amazing. It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years."

You can find the official synopsis for Once & Always here: "The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th.