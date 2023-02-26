David Yost Reveals Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always Behind the Scenes Morph Sequence Footage

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a new one-hour special on Netflix titled Once & Always, and the good news is that fans don’t have to wait too much longer to see it. The even better news is that David Yost has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming special event, specifically of Billy’s Morph sequence. As he mentions in the clip, a lot of work goes into the briefest of scenes, and you can watch the clip of Billy’s morph in the video below. Hopefully, we’ll see the fully finished morphing sequence soon, but if not, no worries, as the special hits in April.

Alongside the video, Yost posted the caption “MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: ONCE & ALWAYS (Launching globally on @netflix April 19th) Sometimes a lot of work goes into what will eventually be 2-5 seconds on screen. Enjoy the process!” You can check out the video in the post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once And Always will bring back several Ranger legends, including Yost (Billy) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack), as well as Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam), Steve Cardenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha), and Catherine Sutherland (Kat). They will also be joined by a new addition to the franchise Charlie Kersh, who will be playing the daughter of Trini.

In an interview with EW, Yost talked about being back on the Power Rangers set with Jones. “We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” and added their reunion was “amazing. It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years.”

“It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years!! I was so at home,” Jones said. “Can’t wait for the fans to see what they have waited so long for. The ZackMan is back and ready to rock!! Working with David Yost as a Ranger again was amazing! Our Ranger family runs deep!!”

You can find the official synopsis for Once & Always below.

“The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th. Are you excited for the 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!