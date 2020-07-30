Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer Writer Talks Rita's New Form and Zombie Goldar

✖

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer shook things up in the world of the Coinless in a number of ways, and Rita Repulsa and Goldar definitely benefitted from the changes. When we meet Rita in the book, it's revealed that she was brought back by Trini, but because of the dark magic that brought her back, she is more powerful than ever. That dark magic is also how she gives Goldar a massive power upgrade, making him a force to be reckoned with, even against a Megazord. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Ranger Slayer Ryan Parrott about the issue and those two villains specifically, and we had to ask if this was an indicator of how deadly they could be when cutting loose or if this was more an upgrade from the magic that Rita now has access to.

"I think it was more along the lines of just, I liked the idea that when Rita went to the other side, she came back and she had some new tricks up her sleeve," Parrott said. "I just thought somebody who plays in the supernatural and spells and magic, it made sense that if you go to the other side where we say all of that is sourced, that maybe she had opened up more of a flood gate."

"She flies more and jumps around more and is able to sort of bring back the dead," Parrott said. "I thought there was just something... she comes back and she's been sort of upgraded as well. The keys to the powers for her was being able to just have more of a direct line to whatever power source she's pulling from already. So that's why we don't see that as sort of the main Power Rangers line.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

As for Goldar, Parrott couldn't have been more thrilled with what Dan Mora did with those pages, especially with the Goldar Gravezord battle.

"I think the thing that I was the most excited for or the thing I was sort of surprised over, was undead Goldar. Because I was like, oh, it will be fun. We'll have Goldar come out of the ground and rise. It'll be like a zombie Goldar," Parrott said. "And then when I saw the page where he did it and then tears the head off of the Gravezord, I rewrote some of the script based upon that. I was like, just go crazy with Goldar. Just have them rip the Gravezord to pieces. And then I saw it, and I was like, oh, he literally had it ripped into pieces. So, it was fun, and that's what's fun about Dan. You let him go and he's going to give you something that you didn't expect."

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire, and you can check out the official description below.

"The Ranger Slayer -- AKA Kimberly Hart, the Pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger from the alternate universe once ruled by Lord Dakkon -- returns home and nothing is like she expected. In a world that only knows her as a villain, can Kimberly show her universe that she's become a hero... and is that even the right thing to do? Confronted by a terrifying new version of an old enemy, and with her home in chaos, Kimberly will make a stunning choice that no Power Rangers fan can miss. This issue is also a perfect jumping on point for new readers -- and sets the stage for the next Power Rangers epic!"

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 is in comic shops now, and you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

