Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To Darkness Preview Reveals Beginning of a Legendary Villain (Exclusive)

Few Power Rangers villains have captured the hearts of fans like In Space's Astronema, and that was before her eventual redemption and transformation into a Ranger. While fans know quite a bit about Karone's story after she became Astronema, the new Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To Darkness new one-shot from BOOM! Studios is set to pull back the curtain for the first time on her full origin story from when she first disappeared, and we've got an exclusive first look at the anticipated issue starting on the next slide.

Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To Darkness #1 is written by L.L. McKinney (A Blade So Black), drawn by Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn), colored by Igor Monti (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Once & Future), and fans of In Space will not want to miss out on the epic issue.

As you can see in the preview, Astronema definitely earned her reputation as one of the deadliest people in the galaxy, and very few survive the first encounter. Despite the skills, Astronema is still pretty hard on herself, especially after one of her targets gets away after a superb distraction. Unfortunately, it also ends in their death.

You can find the official description below.

"Astronema is one of the most popular Power Rangers villains ever and her true origin is revealed for the first time in a one-shot directly connected to the events of Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers! Before she became a Power Ranger, a young girl named Karone was kidnapped by bounty hunters and brainwashed into the assassin known as Astronema by two of the greatest threats in the galaxy—Dark Specter and Ecliptor. But what is Dark Spector’s true plan. . . and what does it mean for the new Mighty Morphin & Power Rangers teams?"

Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To Darkness #1 will feature a main cover by Dan Mora (Once & Future) and variant covers by Jungeun Yoon (Spider-Woman), Vincenzo Riccardi (Something is Killing the Children), and Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman).

Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To Darkness #1 hits comic stores on March 31st, and you can check out the new preview starting on the next slide.

