Love, Antosha Documentary Trailer Looks Back at the Life of Anton Yelchin

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming film Love, Antosha, a documentary chronicling the too-short life of actor Anton Yelchin. The documentary includes interviews with Yelchin’s friends, family, and colleagues, including his co-stars from the Star Trek films where he played Pavel Chekov. You can watch the trailer above.

The synopsis for Love, Antosha reads, “From a prolific career in film and television, Anton Yelchin left an indelible legacy as an actor. Through his journals and other writings, his photography, the original music he wrote, and interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues, this film looks not just at Anton’s impressive career, but at a broader portrait of the man. Born in the former Soviet Union to a family of artists, Anton and his parents came to the U.S. when he was six months old. He started acting at nine. He had a genuine curiosity and love for people, for art, and for family. And a willingness to explore, and be open with, the darker parts of himself. Love, Antosha explores his successes and his struggles, and let’s viewers get to know this extraordinary person the world was cheated from seeing grow old.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The list of interviewees in the film include JJ Abrams, Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe, Frank Langella, Ben Foster, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

“It wasn’t hard to get them,” director Garrett Price said in March while discussing the film on what would have been Yelchin’s 30th birthday. “It really wasn’t. Everybody wanted to be a part of this. All people wanted to do was talk about Anton.

“There’s a whole audience that needs to learn more about Anton,” he said. “I met with Viktor and Irina, and they started telling me stories about Anton, and I was hooked from day one. I knew the story needed to be told.”

Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27 when his sports utility vehicle rolled down the driveway of his Los Angeles home and pinned him down. The tragedy occurred between the filming and release of Star Trek Beyond. A title card with the words “For Anton” was added to the film before the end credits. Director Justin Lin made a subtle edit to the film at the last minute, adding a shot of Yelchin’s Chekov when Kirk (Chris Pine) gave a toast to “absent friends.” Abrams has said the role of Chekov will not be recast following Yelchin’s death, making it a lasting memorial to the actor’s memory.

What do you think of the trailer for Love, Antosha? Let us know in the comments. Love, Antosha opens in theaters on August 2nd.