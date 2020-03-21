Destination Star Trek Germany Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Destination Star Trek Germany, one of the biggest Star Trek conventions of the year, has been delayed. The event was scheduled to take place in early May but has been delayed into October in light of the continuing COVID-19 epidemic. The group behind the convention announced the date change on Saturday morning: “We wanted to update you on Destination Star Trek Germany. In these worrying times we very much wanted to beam you all out of these stark realities to escape once more into the Star Trek universe! However, it has become apparent that the raft of measures in place to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus will likely still be in place at the beginning of May! Our primary concern, even above delivering an amazing event, is the health, safety and welfare of our attendees, guest stars and everyone that forms part of the DST family. Therefore, we have made the decision to postpone the event to the 9th to 11th October 2020, when we hope the virus should no longer be an issue and we can all beam down and enjoy celebrating the world of Star Trek together! 🙂

“The venue will be the same in Dortmund and all tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates. If you are unable to attend the new dates then please contact us.

“Everyone at the Destination Star Trek team wishes you and your loved ones the best! Please stay safe and look after each other. We look forward to this virus being beaten and all of us having an amazing time in October at the best Star Trek event ever, as we will be so pleased to have got past these dark times.”

This year’s Destination Star Trek Germany plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager. Guests include Voyager castmembers Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Garrett Wang, Jeri Ryan, Ethan Phillips, and Robert Picardo. The group plans to sign autographs and take photos, including a special group photo with fans aboard a recreation of the USS Voyager bridge.

Other guests expected to appear at the event include Star Trek: Discovery’s Anthony Rapp, Emily Coutts, and Oyin Oladejo; and Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Gates McFadden and Jonathan Del Arco.

This cancellation follows a string of event cancellations in the United States. Emerald City Comic Con was forced to reschedule. WonderCon soon followed. A decision about San Diego-Con has not yet been made.