Four Original Star Trek Films Hit 4K Blu-ray In September
The first Star Trek episode aired on September 8th 1966, which means that the franchise is about to celebrate its 55th anniversary. Naturally, that means new Blu-ray releases - starting with a SteelBook edition of the complete Original Series. Paramount Home Entertainment will also deliver four of the original Star Trek films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.
Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection will include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home in 4K UHD and Digital. Each film was newly remastered and presented with Dolby Vision and HDR-10.
Why this set only includes the first four films is anyone's guess, but it's safe to say that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country will end up in a future 4K release. On that note, StarTrek.com has revealed that a restoration of the Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture has just been greenlit, and is expected to take 6-8 months to complete.
Pre-orders for Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection are live here on Amazon for $70.48 with a release date set for September 21st. Odds are that the set will get a discount before the release date, and fans that pre-order early will automatically get it (you won't be charged until it ships). Bonus features on the set have been released previously, and are listed in their entirety below along with technical specs.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture / Special Features and Technical Specs:
4K BLU-RAY
- NEWLY REMASTERED
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- NEW Isolated score in 2.0
- Audio Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
BLU-RAY
- NEW Isolated score in 2.0
- Audio Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Special Star Trek Reunion (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V'ger
- Deleted Scenes
- Storyboards
- Trailers (HD)
- TV Spots
The Wrath of Khan / Special Features and Technical Specs:
4K BLU-RAY
- NEWLY REMASTERED
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- THEATRICAL AND DIRECTOR'S CUT OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
BLU-RAY
- Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director's Cut)
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Captain's Log
- Designing Khan
- Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán
- Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Collecting Star Trek's Movie Relics (HD)
- A Novel Approach
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)
- Farewell
- A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)
- Storyboards
The Search for Spock / Special Features and Technical Specs:0comments
4K BLU-RAY
- NEWLY REMASTERED
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Audio Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
BLU-RAY
- Audio Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Audio Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Captain's Log
- Terraforming and the Prime Directive
- Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek
- Spock: The Early Years (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Space Docks and Birds of Prey
- Speaking Klingon
- Klingon and Vulcan Costumes
- Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer
- Photo Gallery
- Production
- The Movie
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
The Voyage Home / Special Features and Technical Specs:
4K BLU-RAY
- NEWLY REMASTERED
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Audio Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
BLU-RAY
- Audio Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Audio Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Future's Past: A Look Back
- On Location
- Dailies Deconstruction
- Below-the-Line: Sound Design
- Pavel Chekov's Screen Moments (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Time Travel: The Art of the Possible
- The Language of Whales
- A Vulcan Primer
- Kirk's Women
- The Three-Picture Saga (HD)
- Star Trek for a Cause (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)
- Visual Effects
- From Outer Space to the Ocean
- The Bird of Prey
- Original Interviews
- Leonard Nimoy
- William Shatner
- DeForest Kelley
- Tributes
- Roddenberry Scrapbook
- Featured Artist: Mark Lenard
- Production Gallery
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
