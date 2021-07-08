Four Original Star Trek Films Hit 4K Blu-ray In September

The first Star Trek episode aired on September 8th 1966, which means that the franchise is about to celebrate its 55th anniversary. Naturally, that means new Blu-ray releases - starting with a SteelBook edition of the complete Original Series. Paramount Home Entertainment will also deliver four of the original Star Trek films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection will include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home in 4K UHD and Digital. Each film was newly remastered and presented with Dolby Vision and HDR-10.

Why this set only includes the first four films is anyone's guess, but it's safe to say that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country will end up in a future 4K release. On that note, StarTrek.com has revealed that a restoration of the Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture has just been greenlit, and is expected to take 6-8 months to complete.

Pre-orders for Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection are live here on Amazon for $70.48 with a release date set for September 21st. Odds are that the set will get a discount before the release date, and fans that pre-order early will automatically get it (you won't be charged until it ships). Bonus features on the set have been released previously, and are listed in their entirety below along with technical specs.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture / Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K BLU-RAY

NEWLY REMASTERED

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Isolated score in 2.0

Audio Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman

BLU-RAY

NEW Isolated score in 2.0

Audio Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman

Library Computer (HD)

Production

The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)



The Star Trek Universe

Special Star Trek Reunion (HD)



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V'ger

Deleted Scenes

Storyboards

Trailers (HD)

TV Spots

The Wrath of Khan / Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K BLU-RAY

NEWLY REMASTERED

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

THEATRICAL AND DIRECTOR'S CUT OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)

Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

BLU-RAY

Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)

Audio Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director's Cut)

Library Computer (HD)

Production

Captain's Log



Designing Khan



Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán



Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan



James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)

The Star Trek Universe

Collecting Star Trek's Movie Relics (HD)



A Novel Approach



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)

Farewell

A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)

Storyboards

The Search for Spock / Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K BLU-RAY

NEWLY REMASTERED

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

Audio Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

BLU-RAY

Audio Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

Audio Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

Library Computer (HD)

Production

Captain's Log



Terraforming and the Prime Directive



Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek



Spock: The Early Years (HD)

The Star Trek Universe

Space Docks and Birds of Prey



Speaking Klingon



Klingon and Vulcan Costumes



Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD)



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer

Photo Gallery

Production



The Movie

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

The Voyage Home / Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K BLU-RAY

NEWLY REMASTERED

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

Audio Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

BLU-RAY

Audio Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

Audio Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Library Computer (HD)

Production

Future's Past: A Look Back



On Location



Dailies Deconstruction



Below-the-Line: Sound Design



Pavel Chekov's Screen Moments (HD)

The Star Trek Universe

Time Travel: The Art of the Possible



The Language of Whales



A Vulcan Primer



Kirk's Women



The Three-Picture Saga (HD)



Star Trek for a Cause (HD)



Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)

Visual Effects

From Outer Space to the Ocean



The Bird of Prey

Original Interviews

Leonard Nimoy



William Shatner



DeForest Kelley

Tributes

Roddenberry Scrapbook



Featured Artist: Mark Lenard

Production Gallery

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

