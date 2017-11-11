‘Star Trek’ Icon George Takei Accused Of Sexual Assault

Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei, 80, has been accused of sexual assault by former model and actor Scott R. Brunton, who says he was 23 at the time of the alleged 1981 incident.

“It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up,” Brunton, now 59, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”

Brunton recalled his time in 1981 Hollywood as a waiter in the early stages of a career as a commercial actor and model when first met Takei, then 43 or 44-years-old, at Greg’s Blue Dot bar. According to Brunton, he and the Star Trek star would talk on the phone and interact at clubs. Following a break up with his then-boyfriend, Brunton accepted an invitation to join Takei for dinner and the theater.

“He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend,” Brunton said. “He was a great ear. He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve.”

The two men then went to Takei’s condo, with Brunton recounting the traumatic event:

We have the drink and he asks if I would like another. And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out. The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’ So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.

THR corroborated Brunton’s claims with four longtime friends, who confirmed Brunton confided with them about the encounter with Takei “years ago.” Brunton, who said he met up with Takei “years later” during the actor’s visit to Portland during a book tour, said he considered bringing his story to the media but didn’t for fear of not being taken seriously. “Who’s going to believe me? It’s my word against his,” Brunton said.

Brunton pointed to the massive Harvey Weinstein scandal — and Takei’s comments on the allegations made against Kevin Spacey — as giving him the confidence to come forward. “Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection,” Takei said of Spacey’s oft-criticized apology, which concluded with the revelation that Spacey was gay.

Takei’s rep, Julia Buchwald, said “George is traveling in Japan and Australia and not reachable for comment.”

“I don’t want anything from him but an apology,” Brunton said about his revelations. “I am sure he’ll disown all this, I don’t know, maybe not.”