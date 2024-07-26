SDCC 2024: Creature Commandos Teaser Trailer Released by DC Studios

Straight from San Diego Comic-Con, DC’s latest team of misfits, the Creature Commandos, have officially arrived. As part of the Jim Lee & Friends panel at this year’s SDCC, DC Studios has officially released the first trailer for Creature Commandos. This comes ahead of the series premiere of Creature Commandos, which is slated for the Max streaming service in December of 2024. Creature Commandos is written by The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn, and will be the inaugural entry in his and Peter Safran’s DC Universe.

“Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC,” Gunn explained when announcing the series. “What we’re doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of the show, and it’s in production. So that’s the first thing, and I love it.”

DC Studios’ #CreatureCommandos, the new Max Original Series, premieres this December exclusively on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/byFbxVEFpP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 26, 2024

Who Are DC’s Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

The series will also star Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Will the Creature Commandos Appear in Live-Action?

It has already been confirmed that the cast of Creature Commandos will reprise their roles in live-action, with characters confirmed to appear in Gunn’s Superman movie in the summer of 2025, and Grillo to reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker. In a string of interviews last year, Harbour played coy about the prospect of potentially appearing as his character in that new context.

“it’s a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him,” Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. “So it was a great character to play. It’s very funny. And James is just such an incredible guy. I’ve always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there’s a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations. There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever.”

Creature Commandos will debut exclusively on Max in December.