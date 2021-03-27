Leonard Nimoy To Be Honored With 20-Foot Star Trek Statue Outside Boston Museum of Science

✖

The City of Boston already declared March 26th to be Leonard Nimoy Day, but the city isn't stopping there when it comes to honoring its native son turned Star Trek icon. There are plans in development to build a 20-foot "Live Long and Prosper" statue in the shape of the Vulcan salute, the signature gesture of Nimoy's Spock, at Boston's Museum of Science. Nimoy's family announced the endeavor, designed by David Phillips, on Friday, what would have been the actor's 90th birthday and the first official Leonard Nimoy Day in Boston. Nimoy was born in Boston's West End, not far from the museum.

“The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” Nimoy's daughter Julie said in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

“He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic,” museum President Tim Ritche said in a statement. “He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance.”

Plans for the statue are still being finalized. Nimoy died in 2015 after a more than 60-year career in acting. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh praised the actor for his career and philanthropic efforts in his declaration of Leonard Nimoy Day.

"Whereas, We are here today to express special recognition to the late Leonard Nimoy, who was born in the West End ninety years ago on March 26, 1931; and whereas, Leonard Nimoy nurtured his acting talent through the neighborhood at the Elizabeth Peabody House and the West End Boys Club. In his teens he received a summer scholarship for acting lessons at Boston College; and whereas, receiving an honorary degree from Boston University, Leonard Nimoy brought honor upon his native city with his accomplishments as an actor, writer, producer, director, poet, photographer, and philanthropist; and whereas, he has worked for the betterment of his community by contributing to cancer research and to the Financial Aid for Arts and Telescopic Space Research; and whereas, Leonard Nimoy, through his fictional character, Mr. Spock - half human, half Vulcan - gave the immigrant, the refugee, and the oppressed, a hero for 'the Outsider"; and whereas, this proclamation is presented to Leonard Nimoy to serve as a reminder that although he has passed, he will always be remembered as a valued constituent dedicated to both arts and his community; now therefore, I, Martin J. Walsh, Mayor fo the City of Boston, do hereby proclaim March 26, 2021, Leonardy Nimoy Day in the City of Boston."

