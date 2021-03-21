Boston Declares March 26th Leonard Nimoy Day

✖

The City of Boston is honoring its native son Leonard Nimoy by declaring March 26th Leonard Nimoy Day in the Star Trek star's honor. Born in Boston on March 26th, 1931, Nimoy once tweeted of the city, "I grew up in Boston. The city gave me education, arts, and above all, spine. My hometown. LLAP." Six years after the actor's death in 2015, Boston mayor Marty Walsh issued a proclamation that Nimoy's birthday will become Leonard Nimoy Day in the city in appreciation of Nimoy's accomplishments and contributions to his hometown. The text of Walsh's proclamation reads:

"Whereas, We are here today to express special recognition to the late Leonard Nimoy, who was born in the West End ninety years ago on March 26, 1931; and whereas, Leonard Nimoy nurtured his acting talent through the neighborhood at the Elizabeth Peabody House and the West End Boys Club. In his teens he received a summer scholarship for acting lessons at Boston College; and whereas, receiving an honorary degree from Boston University, Leonard Nimoy brought honor upon his native city with his accomplishments as an actor, writer, producer, director, poet, photographer, and philanthropist; and whereas, he has worked for the betterment of his community by contributing to cancer research and to the Financial Aid for Arts and Telescopic Space Research; and whereas, Leonard Nimoy, through his fictional character, Mr. Spock - half human, half Vulcan - gave the immigrant, the refugee, and the oppressed, a hero for 'the Outsider"; and whereas, this proclamation is presented to Leonard Nimoy to serve as a reminder that although he has passed, he will always be remembered as a valued constituent dedicated to both arts and his community; now therefore, I, Martin J. Walsh, Mayor fo the City of Boston, do hereby proclaim March 26, 2021, Leonardy Nimoy Day in the City of Boston."

Walsh concludes by writing, "I encourage all Bostonian to recognize Leonard Nimoy's commitment and dedication to the Arts and the lasting impact that he has left on the community."

Nimoy's daughter, Julie Nimoy, replied to the proclamation on Twitter. She tweets, "As a special tribute to dad @TheRealNimoy life and legacy, the @CityOfBoston just announced that on his birthday, 3/26 will officially be #LeonardNimoyDay! Thank you Mayor @marty_walsh for supporting this proclamation! @nimoycopdfilm #COPD"

Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images