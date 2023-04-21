The Mandalorian & Star Trek: Picard Finales, Evil Dead Rise Review

The ComicBook Nation Crew recaps The Mandalorian Season 3 finale and Star Trek: Picard's Final Episode! We also review the Evil: Dead Rise reboot, the milestone Power Rangers: Once and Always special, and the new comics of the week!

Evil Dead Rise Review

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said the following in his 3.5-star review of Evil Dead Rise:

Evil Dead Rise has a title that also explicitly states its entire purpose for being: Warner Bros.'s attempt to raise up an entire new Evil Dead franchise. Filmmaker Lee Cronin starts with a simple enough concept, which is also a major novelty for the series: Deadites unleashed in the urban setting of a Los Angeles apartment building. This time, things are also more personal, as the group of unlucky potential victims is a family, including several young kids. Cronin manages to thread the needle of keeping the signatures of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead intact, while still using this small-scale pad to launch a much bigger Evil Dead concept.

Power Rangers: Once and Always Review

(Photo: Hasbro / Netflix)

Host Matthew Aguilar wrote the following in his 4-star review of Power Rangers: Once and Always:

A 30th Anniversary milestone is worthy of celebration in any franchise, but that milestone holds an even greater weight and importance in the world of Power Rangers. Anniversary celebrations are treated as true events, and as soon as Hasbro and Netflix revealed the 30th Anniversary special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and the returning original cast, the hype level for the event went through the roof. Now Once & Always is finally here, and if you were hoping for a 30th Anniversary special that captured the nostalgic vibes of the original series with a modern and more mature sensibility, your wish has been granted.

(Photo: Producer Pete)

