Power Rangers: Once & Always Clip Proves Zack's Still Got It

The Power Rangers franchise is gearing up for the return of much of the original series' cast for a special 30th Anniversary reunion special with Netflix in just a couple more days, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is hyping up its premiere with a new clip proving Zack's still got it! Mighty Moprhin Power Rangers: Once & Always will bring back some members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast from over decades ago, and will even be breaking ground by featuring some members of the cast who have not been an active member of the franchise since their original run.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will feature Walter Emanuel Jones returning to the series for the first real time since he left the role of Zack Taylor back in the first few seasons of the Power Rangers TV series, and the newest clip for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary special coming to Netflix proves that Zack definitely still has the it factor after all these years as he whips out some classic Hip Hop Kido seen in the first season. Check it out below:

What to Know for MMPR: Once & Always

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be premiering with Netflix around the world on April 19th, and will not only feature the returning Jones, but a returning David Yost, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvitz, along with the new addition of Charlie Kersh as Trini Kwan's daughter Minh. As for what to expect from the story of the Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary special, Netflix and Hasbro tease Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as such:

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

