How The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Sets Up an Exciting Direction for Season 4

The third season of The Mandalorian came to an end on Wednesday morning, with the release of the show's 24th episode. "The Return" put a bow on what many fans have considered a messy, potentially unnecessary story, which was more focused on continuing the saga from Dave Filoni's animated shows than moving Din Djarin and Grogu's journey forward. Now that all is said and done, however, the ending of The Mandalorian Season 3 has set up a promising future for Season 4 and beyond. For those wanting The Mandalorian to get back to what it does best, this the final scenes of this episode should leave you excited.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk...

The Mandalorian started out as a series about a masked man going on episodic missions while trying to protect a tiny Yoda. That's the show so many people fell in love with, and it's not at all what we got in Season 3. With the ending of the finale, however, it looks like we're going to get more of that going forward, either on The Mandalorian or another Star Wars series.

After the conclusion of the Bo-Katan/Mandalore story, Din Djarin took on Grogu as his official apprentice and adopted him as his son, making his name Din Grogu. After leaving the Mandalorians to start training Grogu, Din Djarin ends up making a deal with Carson Teva to do contract work for the New Republic hunting down former Imperials. Eventually, he meets up with Greef Karga and gets a remote ranch house on Navarro.

So the story of Din Djarin is seemingly getting back to the basics moving forward. He and Grogu are together again, no longer tied to the fate of Mandalore, and they're working on a bounty system together, meaning more episodic adventures.

There's also Bo-Katan's story to consider, which will be explored on one TV show or another. Now that she has control of Mandalore again, they can start a new story with her at the center. Both of the biggest characters on The Mandalorian now have a new direction that's far more interesting than where they've spent the last season. Now we're just waiting for that official Season 4 announcement from Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

What did you think of The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale? Let us know in the comments!