Power Rangers: Once & Always Explains the Secret Behind Its New Power Coins

The Power Rangers is only a little over a week away from its 30th Anniversary reunion special's worldwide premiere with Netflix, and a sneak peek clip at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always has explained the secret behind the new Power Coins and dinosaur morphing powers that the classic cast uses in the new special! The cast from across the first three seasons of the Power Rangers franchise are returning to reprise their role in a brand new fight against a classic enemy come back to cause trouble, and it has had fans asking lots of questions about how it would all work.

Various explanations across Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and beyond have revealed that the morphing abilities from the Power Coins have both been worn out and returned in various ways over the 30 year long franchise, so that had fans wondering how the classic cast could tap into their classic dinosaur powers again. As explained in the sneak-peek clip for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (which you can see in the video below), Billy had created new "proxy" Power Coins as a contingency plan just in case of emergencies.

MMPR: Once & Always: How The Power Rangers Get Their Powers Back

As revealed in the sneak peek clip for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, Billy explains that he and Alpha have been looking into secondary connections with the Morphin' Grid and they have since made "proxy" Power Coins just in case of an emergency. This allowed each of them to get their former dino powers back, but there's also an interesting tease about what's to come. As Zack argues in the clip, they are duplicating "active" powers with these new coins for Rocky and Kat.

Kat even references the fact that Zordon once warned them about the dangers of too much pink energy being dangerous, but it seems that whatever goes down in the new Power Rangers special is such an emergency that Rocky and Kat need to be called in regardless of the dangers there could be to duplicating the dino powers. So while the dino powers have been in flux since the end of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Billy has figured it all out by the time this emergency rolls around.

