Is The Mandalorian Getting Season 4?

By Kofi Outlaw

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is now streaming on Disney+, and the ending of the episode has Star Wars fans asking: Is this the end of the show? 

is-the-mandalorian-season-3-finale-the-ending-of-the-show.jpg
(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

It's not hard to understand why some fans of The Mandalorian may be thinking Season 3 is the end. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) After all, The Mandalorian Season 3 finale "Chapter 24: The Return" pretty much ticks off all the major storyline boxes that have been building over three seasons: 

  • Moff Gideon is killed, his faction of the Imperial Remanants is defeated, and the cloning experiments he wanted to use Grogu for are destroyed. 
  • The scattered factions of Mandalorians are re-united and retake their home planet Mandalore and relight the Great Forge, ushering in a whole new era for their people. 
  • Bo-Katan Kryze is anointed as the new leader of Mandalore
  • Grogu becomes an official Mandalorian, as well as Din Djarin's adopted son, "Din Grogu." 
  • Din Djarin and Din Grogu settle into a nice cottage home together on a plot of land on Nevarro, to enjoy some much-needed father/son time together. 
  • Mando finds a whole new status quo serving as an off-the-books Imperial-hunter for the New Republic's forces in the Outer Rim. 

Given how The Mandalorian began, the events listed above definitely feel like an ending – at least an ending to this volume of the story. So is there going to be more of The Mandalorian

In a word: definitely. 

The Mandalorian Season 4 Is Already In Production

the-mandalorian-season-4-canceled-renewed-in-production.jpg
(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Star Wars rumors have been saying The Mandalorian Season 4 is being fast-tracked to avoid another massive delay, as well as make room for new content. The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau started teasing the show's renewal way back last year, and outright confirmed he's already writing The Mandalorian Season 4, earlier this year: 

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed to BFM TV. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 4 is in production. 

