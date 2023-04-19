Is The Mandalorian Getting Season 4?

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is now streaming on Disney+, and the ending of the episode has Star Wars fans asking: Is this the end of the show?

It's not hard to understand why some fans of The Mandalorian may be thinking Season 3 is the end. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) After all, The Mandalorian Season 3 finale "Chapter 24: The Return" pretty much ticks off all the major storyline boxes that have been building over three seasons:

Moff Gideon is killed, his faction of the Imperial Remanants is defeated, and the cloning experiments he wanted to use Grogu for are destroyed.

The scattered factions of Mandalorians are re-united and retake their home planet Mandalore and relight the Great Forge, ushering in a whole new era for their people.

Bo-Katan Kryze is anointed as the new leader of Mandalore

Grogu becomes an official Mandalorian, as well as Din Djarin's adopted son, "Din Grogu."

Din Djarin and Din Grogu settle into a nice cottage home together on a plot of land on Nevarro, to enjoy some much-needed father/son time together.

Mando finds a whole new status quo serving as an off-the-books Imperial-hunter for the New Republic's forces in the Outer Rim.

Given how The Mandalorian began, the events listed above definitely feel like an ending – at least an ending to this volume of the story. So is there going to be more of The Mandalorian?

In a word: definitely.

The Mandalorian Season 4 Is Already In Production

Star Wars rumors have been saying The Mandalorian Season 4 is being fast-tracked to avoid another massive delay, as well as make room for new content. The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau started teasing the show's renewal way back last year, and outright confirmed he's already writing The Mandalorian Season 4, earlier this year:

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed to BFM TV. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 4 is in production.