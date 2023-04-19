Is The Mandalorian Getting Season 4?
The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is now streaming on Disney+, and the ending of the episode has Star Wars fans asking: Is this the end of the show?
It's not hard to understand why some fans of The Mandalorian may be thinking Season 3 is the end. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) After all, The Mandalorian Season 3 finale "Chapter 24: The Return" pretty much ticks off all the major storyline boxes that have been building over three seasons:
- Moff Gideon is killed, his faction of the Imperial Remanants is defeated, and the cloning experiments he wanted to use Grogu for are destroyed.
- The scattered factions of Mandalorians are re-united and retake their home planet Mandalore and relight the Great Forge, ushering in a whole new era for their people.
- Bo-Katan Kryze is anointed as the new leader of Mandalore
- Grogu becomes an official Mandalorian, as well as Din Djarin's adopted son, "Din Grogu."
- Din Djarin and Din Grogu settle into a nice cottage home together on a plot of land on Nevarro, to enjoy some much-needed father/son time together.
- Mando finds a whole new status quo serving as an off-the-books Imperial-hunter for the New Republic's forces in the Outer Rim.
Given how The Mandalorian began, the events listed above definitely feel like an ending – at least an ending to this volume of the story. So is there going to be more of The Mandalorian?
In a word: definitely.
The Mandalorian Season 4 Is Already In Production
Star Wars rumors have been saying The Mandalorian Season 4 is being fast-tracked to avoid another massive delay, as well as make room for new content. The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau started teasing the show's renewal way back last year, and outright confirmed he's already writing The Mandalorian Season 4, earlier this year:
"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed to BFM TV. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."
The Mandalorian Seasons 1-3 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 4 is in production.