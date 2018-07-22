Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Will be R-Rated Says Zachary Quinto

Quentin Tarantino may be boldly taking Star Trek where it has never gone before, into an R-rated movie.

Star Trek film star Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock, recently spoke to USA Today about his future with the franchise. In discussing Tarantino’s Star Trek project, Quinto described the film as an R-rated project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re waiting on specifics,” Quinto says. “I’m thrilled that we might have the opportunity to work with [Tarantino] and see what he would do with us in this universe. It’s going to be an R-rated version of Star Trek, which would be the first (in) the movies, and that’s exciting. I’ve been a fan of his for years, and I’m really inspired by his originality. Take that originality and mix it with this world full of incredible ideology and colorful characters, and the result could be pretty thrilling.”

To be clear, while the fifth Star Trek movie is currently in development based on a pitch from Tarantino, the famed director is not yet guaranteed to helm the project. Mark L. Smith is currently working on the film’s script and Paramount Pictures hopes to bring Tarantino on to direct, but those decisions won’t be made until after Tarantino completes work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Meanwhile, work is nearly ready to begin on SJ Clarkson’s Star Trek 4.

As for Quinto, he also hinted that the film based on Tarantino’s pitch may be the actor’s last time playing Spock.

‘I don’t know. I’m really honored to be carrying the mantle of this character, so as long as we’re having fun and the stories feel interesting, I’m open to it,” Quinto said. “If we make a fourth one and then we do a film with Quentin, that feels like an incredibly complete experience.”

Recent reports suggest that Star Trek 4 will begin production in January and that London and Atlanta are both being considered for the movie’s filming location. The production is also said to be eyeing Black Panther and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira for one of two major new female characters in the film.

What do you think of the idea of an R-rated Star Trek movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a production start or release date.