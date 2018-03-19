Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek May Not Be R-Rated According to Simon Pegg

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek may not be as pulpy as fans were led to believe.

When news that Paramount Pictures and JJ Abrams were developing an idea for a Star Trek movie that came from acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino hit late in 2017, reports soon followed that the film would be R-rated, like all of Tarantino’s other work. Now Simon Pegg, who plays Scotty in the rebooted Star Trek film series and who co-wrote Star Trek Beyond, says that may not be the case.

Speaking to Hey U Guys from the red carpet of the Empire Awards, Pegg revealed that he’s heard Tarantino’s Star Trek idea and he’s not so sure that it merits an R rating.

“I don’t think he’s written an R-rated Star Trek script,” Pegg says. “I think what happened is he went to JJ with an idea that he has had for a while. I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright] about it a long time ago. He just put it to JJ and JJ is considering putting it into a writing room. We got an email just saying ‘Guess who came into the office the other day!’ So, I don’t know much about it, other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix. So, we will see.”

According to the most recent reports, Paramount and Abrams have already put together a team to develop Tarantino’s idea and hired Mark L. Smith, the writer of The Revenant, to pen the screenplay.

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Pegg’s Star Trek co-star Karl Urban about Tarantino’s Star Trek movie.

“I think it’s a fascinating prospect, and I think probably exactly the kind of energy that Star Trek needs at this point in time,” Urban said. “Quentin Tarantino’s a dynamic filmmaker. I have admired and respected his work for a very long time, and I would be thrilled to get the opportunity to work with him in any capacity. So, you know, we’re just going to let the chips fall where they may, and fingers crossed, we’ll get that opportunity.”

Urban also stated in a different interview that he’s “confident” that Star Trek 4 will begin shooting within the next year.