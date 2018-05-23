‘Star Trek 4’: Zachary Quinto Excited to Reteam With SJ Clarkson

Zachary Quinto is looking forward to reteaming with director SJ Clarkson when production on Star Trek 4 begins.

Quinto was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Colbert asked Quinto about the future of the Star Trek movie franchise and whether Quentin Tarantino will be directing an upcoming movie. Quinto had good news to share.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know more now than I knew a few weeks ago, which is that there will be a fourth movie…if we stay on the track we’re on,” Quinto said. “But I think there is going to be a movie before Quentin’s movie. So, there may even be a movie after the next movie, so we have a lot to look forward to.”

Quinto has the right idea. Paramount Pictures recently confirmed that there are two Star Trek movies currently in development. One is based on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie pitch, but the next movie will be directed by Clarkson, whom Quinto worked with during his days on NBC’s Heroes.

“They just announced a woman will be directing the next one, which is really exciting,” Quinto said. “It’s the first time in the feature universe. And it’s actually a woman I know and have worked with before named SJ Clarkson and she is incredible. I’m very excited.”

Quinto’s excitement about the project finally moving forward after a bit of a delay is in line with how co-star Simon Pegg described the cast’s reaction to the director announcement.

“[T]here’s so much more to do with those characters,” Pegg said. “I’m very excited about SJ Clarkson being hired. JJ emailed us about that just before it was announced. Everybody was so excited. I think Zach [Quinto]’s actually worked with her. I’ve seen stuff she’s done, and I think it’s a great choice, and it’s about time.”

Are you excited for the next Star Trek movie? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a production start or release date.