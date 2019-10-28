Star Trek Adventures Heads to Strange New Worlds

Star Trek Adventures is sending its players Strange New Worlds with its second mission compendium. Strange New Worlds includes nine ready-to-play missions for Star Trek Adventures. These missions explore some of the strangest and most challenging away mission scenarios. They take place on dangerous planets and in weird environments within the Star Trek universe. The book features material from Star Trek fiction writers like Christopher L. Bennett (The Captain’s Oath, Greater Than the Sum). It also features contributions from roleplaying game veterans like Jason Bulmahn (Pathfinder). The book empowers Gamemasters with the means to test their Starfleet officers with a variety of new worlds and lifeforms.

Strange New Worlds is the follow-up to the first Star Trek Adventures Mission Compendium, These are the Voyages. These books are great tools for Gamemasters looking for adventure ideas or something they can run on short notice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Modiphius Entertainment created and publishes Star Trek Adventures. Here are the synopses for the adventures included in Strange New Worlds, provided by Modiphius:

Solve the mystery of a viral plague among a population of aliens who attempted to remove the virus by constructing a mammoth artificial ring around their planet

Explore an ancient doomsday seed vault on a barren, ice-covered world

Investigate strange events occurring in and around a massive ancient ‘skyhook’ gathering resources from a Jupiter-like gas giant

Determine how two separate species might have been caught together in an extinction-level event

Visit a strange disk made of hyperdense matter and attempt to survive the wholesome and lethal diversions it offers

Defuse a potentially violent situation on a neutral pilgrimage world

Encounter a renegade Ferengi on a planet with a sentient living ocean

Respond to a distress signal from a doomed Vulcan expeditionary team

Determine why a research facility in the Cardassian demilitarized zone has suddenly fallen silent

Star Trek Adventures is the ENnie award-winning Star Trek RPG. The game uses the Modiphius 2d20 System, designed by Jay Little (Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, X-Wing Miniatures Game) and developed by Nathan Dowdell (Black Crusade, Only War, Mutant Chronicles 3rd Edition, Conan: Adventures in an Age Undreamed Of, Infinity The Roleplaying Game). The game allows players to form their own Starfleet crew and voyage where no one has gone before.

Have you been playing Star Trek Adventures? What do you think of the new Mission Compendium? Let us know in the comments section. Star Trek Adventures Strange New Worlds: Misson Compendium Volume 2 is now available.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.