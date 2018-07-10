‘Star Trek Adventures’ Operations Division, More Supplements Announced

Modiphius Entertainment is giving Star Trek Adventures players a chance to deepen their expertise in the operation division with a brand new sourcebook.

Modiphius has announced The Operations Division supplemental rulebook for Star Trek Adventures releasing this November. Chris McCarver (Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook) leads the book’s writing team with Andrew Peregrine (Dr. Who: Adventures in Time and Space, Firefly Roleplaying Game), Jack Geiger (Scarred Lands, A Song of Ice and Fire RPG), John Snead (Blue Rose, Eclipse Phase, Mindjammer), and Sam Webb (Star Trek Adventures).

The Operations Division sourcebook will provide players with information on the Starfleet Corps of Engineers, Starfleet intelligence, and the controversial organization known as Section 31, which is set to make a return to Star Trek in the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery. Here’s a description of the book provided by Modiphius:

“Players can expect new choices for their security and engineering officers, as well as detailed background information on the Starfleet Corps of Engineers, Starfleet Intelligence, and even the elusive Section 31. The supplemental rulebook also expands the equipment available to Starfleet personnel, with new rules on their inclusion in the game. Gamemasters also have their choice of new resources for running operations-focused missions, and a new selection of named NPCs, as well as engineering and security archetypes, including Luther Sloan, Leah Brahms, and MACO soldiers. Miniatures fans will be in for a treat, with the Red Alert rules for miniatures combat using a streamlined version of the 2d20 system, developed by prolific wargame designer Mark Latham, and Sam Webb, line developer for Star Trek Adventures.”

The hardcover book will cost $34.99 upon release and will be available to pre-order in September from Modiphius.net and local game stores.

The Operations Division announce follows The Command Division supplemental rulebook. The Science Division Rulebook will follow next year, with the book becoming available to pre-order in January. Modiphius also recently released The Beta Quadrant sourcebook and will follow that up with sourcebooks for the Alpha, Gamma and Delta Quadrants throughout 2019.

The Star Trek Adventures Starter Set will also be released in November, providing a perfect jumping on purchase for Star Trek fans who have yet to give the RPG a try.

Star Trek Adventures uses the Modiphius 2d20 game system, designed by Jay Little (Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, X-Wing Miniatures Game) and developed by Nathan Dowdell (Black Crusade, Only War, Mutant Chronicles 3rd Edition, Conan: Adventures in an Age Undreamed Of, Infinity The Roleplaying Game).

