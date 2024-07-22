Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Team Breaks Silence on Webtoon Order

Solo Leveling is continuing with a new sequel series, and the creative team behind it has broken their silence about starting up a new Webtoon release! Solo Leveling has been such a massively popular hit among fans around the world that it debuted an official anime adaptation earlier this year. The series has been popular enough in its own right that it was quickly confirmed that production on Season 2 shortly after the first season, and now fans can’t wait to see what’s next. For fans of the original Webtoon release, now there’s even more story to enjoy.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is an official sequel series that picks up after the events of the original, and follows the son of Sun Jinwoo, Sung Juho. The web novel iteration already has a number of chapters under its belt, but now it’s getting a new manhwa release from original writer Chugong and new artist Jin from REDICE Studio. Celebrating the announcement for the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon release, the creative duo stated the following (in a statement for The Economist), “We put a lot of effort into producing the webtoon to capture the eyes and hearts of readers. Please look forward to the interesting growth story of the characters including Sung Suho, as well as the action scenes that become more splendid with each episode.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cover art for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webtoon release

What Is Solo Leveling?

If you have yet to jump into Solo Leveling, it’s now a better time than ever to experience the series for yourself. Before checking out the sequel, you can find the anime series now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- is now in the works, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication. The events of the first season are teased as such:

“They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.”

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will then be making its official debut with Webtoon beginning on August 1st. It’s teased as such, “The Earth’s existence is under threat once more as Itarim, the gods of other universes, seek to fill the void left by the Absolute Being. Sung Jinwoo has no choice but to send Beru, the shadow ant king, to awaken his son’s powers and start him on the journey he once took. Suho must conquer the shadow dungeon and earn his place in the world of hunters as he navigates through a new world against a new evil looking to swallow the world whole.”

HT – CBR