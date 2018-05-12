‘Star Trek Adventures’ Starter Set Announced

Modiphius Entertainment is about to offer fans the perfect way to get started with Star Trek Adventures.

Modiphius has announced that it will be adding a box set for the Star Trek Adventures Role Playing Game in November.

The Star Trek Adventures Starter Set will include all the materials new players need to start boldly going on their tabletop. This includes a Starter Rules booklet that provides players with an overview of the game system. There’s also a campaign booklet including three linked missions designed for up to five player characters that form a mini-campaign to jump-start the story. The box set also includes five pre-generated character sheets, plus one blank sheet, as well as 2 poster maps for the campaign, tokens for Momentum, Threat, and characters, 2 d20s and 4 custom d6. The Star Trek Adventures Starter Set will carry a price tag of $30.00

This news follows the reveal of new details on Modiphius’ second wave of Star Trek Adventures products. The second wave includes two new supplemental books, one for Command Division players and one covering the Beta Quadrant of the galaxy as a setting for player adventures.

Modiphius will also release two new sets of miniatures, the Next Generation Away Team miniatures and the Borg Collective miniatures, as well as a new set of tiles for Next Generation Klingons.

The Command Division Supplemental Rulebook offers new options for characters enrolled in the command branch of Starfleet. This book includes rules for large-scale fleet actions, expanded social conflict rules, new Talents, Focuses, and character creation options, 16 new Federation ships, and stats for several new NPCs from the Star Trek franchise, including Lwaxana Troi, Sarek, and Curzon Dax. The book will be released in July with an MSRP of $34.99.

The Beta Quadrant Sourcebook offers information on societies that inhabit the Beta Quadrant of the galaxy and the history of the region, focusing particularly on the Klingon Empire and the Romulan Star Empire. The sourcebook will also cover the Federation, the Gorn Hegemony, and the Orion Syndicate and includes rules for creating player characters of new races, including Benzites, Klingons, Deltans, Xindi, and Zakdorn. The book also includes some non-Federation starship stats and rules and new adversaries for game masters to send against the player group. The Beta Quadrant Sourcebook release in August priced at $34.99.

The Next Generation Away Team miniatures boxed set includes 10 Next Generation era Starfleet crewmen. These include humans, Vulcans, Andorians, Tellarites, and Denobulans, all with male and female figures. The Borg Collective miniatures boxed set includes 5 male and 5 female Borg drones. Each set is priced at $49.99. The Next Generation Away Team set releases in July. The Borg Collective set follows in August.

Lastly, the Next Generation Klingon Tile Set includes 16 double-sided terrain tiles. The tiles resemble the interiors of Klingon starships from The Next Generation era, designed by Jose Esteras with input from Rick Sternbach, who wrote the Klingon Bird-of-Prey Owner’s Workshop Manual. The set release in August and is priced at $39.99.

via ICv2