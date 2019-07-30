Star Trek Animated Series Reveals Writing Team

Producers Dan and Kevin Hageman have revealed the writers joining the upcoming Star Trek animated series on Nickelodeon. On Twitter, the Hageman’s tweeted, “Every ship needs a crew. Welcome aboard! We are proud to announce our very talented Writers’ Room for @Nickelodeon’s untitled @StarTrek animated show.”

The show’s writers’ room includes Julie and Shawna Benson, former writers of Green Arrow and Batgirl & the Birds of Prey for DC Comics; Chad Quandt and Aaron Waltke, whose credits include Trollhunters and Unikitty; Erin McNamara; Keith Sweet; Lisa Boyd; Diandra Pendle-Thompson; and Nikhil Jayaram.

The team assembled for a group photo at Nickelodeon. Take a look below.

Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman recently offered an update on the upcoming animated series. “The Hageman brothers are doing [an animated] show for Nickelodeon, and that will be entirely different from Lower Decks,” Kurtzman said. “I won’t announce the name of the Nickelodeon show, but that’s a really different show. That’s a show that’s for kids, younger. Full CG animation. It’s going to be incredibly cinematic. We just started seeing [storyboards] this week. It looks like, wow. It’s on par with Love, Death, and Robots in terms of beauty and lighting and cinema, so it’s a really different feel, and Nickelodeon has been wildly supportive and I think very excited to bring a new energy to TV, you know, in animation.

“Animation is in an incredible, glorious renaissance right now.” Kurtzman continued. “Between [Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse] which just blew everything open and everything Pixar’s been doing for so very long, I think what I’m excited about in the world of animation is to try all these different things to see what feels Trek.”

The series is being developed the Hagemans, whose previous work in animation includes Trollhunters and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu. Studios involved include CBS’ new animation arm Eye Animation Productions, Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is being overseen by Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president of production and development. The show will follow a group of teenagers who come upon an abandoned Starfleet starship and take it on a journey in search of adventures.

“Star Trek, Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard,” the Hagemans said in a statement when the series was greenlit.

