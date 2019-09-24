Star Trek Stars Remember Aron Eisenberg

Aron Eisenberg, the actor who played Nog in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died at the age of 50. As Nog, Eisenberg was a recurring guest star who appeared in 40 episodes of the series, charting Nog’s course as he grew up to become the first Ferengi to serve in Starfleet.

Members of the Star Trek family are mourning the loss of Eisenberg. Some have taken to social media to share their remembrances of the actor. You can read some of them below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eisenberg was born with a single, partially-functioning kidney. He received a kidney transplant when he was 17 years old. In 2015, he required a second kidney transplant. He waited on the transplant list for four months before a friend, Beth Bernstein, volunteered her own kidney for the procedure. He underwent a successful transplant on December 29, 2015.

The cause of Eisenberg’s death has not been revealed. He is survived by his wife Malissa Longo, his mother, and his two children, Christopher Ryan Eisenberg and Nicholas Lawrence Eisenberg.

What We Left Behind

We’re heartbroken to share news of the loss of one of our family. Aron Eisenberg was an enormous positive presence in any situation. Forever kind, caring & deeply thoughtful, Aron was every bit as passionate as he appeared on screen. Our love & gratitude is with him & his family. pic.twitter.com/zbXpAdH5pL — The DS9 Documentary (@DS9Doc) September 22, 2019

The account of the What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was among the first to report on Eisenberg’s death. Eisenberg appeared in the film, sharing an emotional recollection of what it was like to grow up on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Armin Shimerman

I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend…you will be missed. There are no words… https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019

Armin Shimerman shared many scenes with Eisenberg playing Nog’s uncle Quark in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Nana Visitor

This sweet spirit. I knew all this to be absolutely true. One of the bravest people I knew. I am devastated. Sending love to everyone who loved him and his family. https://t.co/7VFYFR2qkY — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) September 22, 2019

Nana Visitor played Kira Nerys in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Garrett Wang

Very sad to hear of the passing of my Star Trek brother ⁦Aron Eisenberg.⁩ Found this video from ⁦@DragonCon⁩ 2016 that I took of him doing what he loved to do: entertain fans. I will remember him most for his humor and sharp wit. Rest In Peace Aron. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/H9QBEFQpAD — Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) September 22, 2019

Though Garrett Wang appeared on Star Trek: Voyager and not Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, he and Eisenberg were friends.

William Shatner

I hadn’t heard. 😞I am sorry to hear of this he was young. Condolences to his wife Malíssa & family. https://t.co/uBtzqZK9yM — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 22, 2019

Star Trek‘s original captain, William Shatner, offered his condolences.

Wilson Cruz

My thoughts are with @AronEisenberg’s family and friends. In the short time I’ve been a member of this #StarTrek family, it became clear what a force Aron was and will remain and how much he is loved by all he encountered. He welcomed us so fully and laughed with us heartily. RIP https://t.co/MbUVuO1nfL — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 22, 2019

Wilson Cruz plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery.

Jonathan Frakes

‘Star Trek: DS9’ actor Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog, dead at 50, rep https://t.co/dKZMuWMn1d. Bless his sweet soul🖖🏾 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) September 22, 2019

Best known for playing Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Jonathan Frakes directed and appeared in episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Robert Picardo

Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our ⁦@StarTrek⁩ family. My condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/r65y2OVQGT — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 22, 2019

Robert Picardo played the Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager.

Michael Okuda

Remembering our friend and colleague, Aron Eisenberg, who left us yesterday (Saturday) at age 50. You inspired us with your optimism and your belief in a better tomorrow for all.https://t.co/cvc8ADOJCC — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) September 22, 2019

Michael Okuda is a graphic designer who played a large role in defining the looks of the Next Generation-era Star Trek shows, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Roddenberry

Really sad to report the passing of Aron Eisenberg. RIP friend. You will be missed. #roddenberry pic.twitter.com/vgQWTOSpEo — RODDENBERRY (@roddenberry) September 22, 2019

The company that bears Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s name and that co-produces Star Trek today.