Star Trek Stars Remember Aron Eisenberg

Aron Eisenberg, the actor who played Nog in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died at the age of 50. As Nog, Eisenberg was a recurring guest star who appeared in 40 episodes of the series, charting Nog’s course as he grew up to become the first Ferengi to serve in Starfleet.

Members of the Star Trek family are mourning the loss of Eisenberg. Some have taken to social media to share their remembrances of the actor. You can read some of them below.

Eisenberg was born with a single, partially-functioning kidney. He received a kidney transplant when he was 17 years old. In 2015, he required a second kidney transplant. He waited on the transplant list for four months before a friend, Beth Bernstein, volunteered her own kidney for the procedure. He underwent a successful transplant on December 29, 2015.

The cause of Eisenberg’s death has not been revealed. He is survived by his wife Malissa Longo, his mother, and his two children, Christopher Ryan Eisenberg and Nicholas Lawrence Eisenberg.

What We Left Behind

The account of the What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was among the first to report on Eisenberg’s death. Eisenberg appeared in the film, sharing an emotional recollection of what it was like to grow up on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Armin Shimerman

Armin Shimerman shared many scenes with Eisenberg playing Nog’s uncle Quark in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Nana Visitor

Nana Visitor played Kira Nerys in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Garrett Wang

Though Garrett Wang appeared on Star Trek: Voyager and not Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, he and Eisenberg were friends.

William Shatner

Star Trek‘s original captain, William Shatner, offered his condolences.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery.

Jonathan Frakes

Best known for playing Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Jonathan Frakes directed and appeared in episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Robert Picardo

Robert Picardo played the Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager.

Michael Okuda

Michael Okuda is a graphic designer who played a large role in defining the looks of the Next Generation-era Star Trek shows, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Roddenberry

The company that bears Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s name and that co-produces Star Trek today.

