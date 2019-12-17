Star Trek: Bridge Crew Comes to Oculus Quest

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is now available for Oculus Quest. The game was previously available for the Oculus Rift Platform and has now spread to another device. Star Trek: Bridge Crew puts up to four players on the bridge of the U.S.S. Aegis or the Enterprise. There, they must coordinate their actions to complete a series of missions. Players can fill the role of Captain, Helm, Tactical, and Engineer, and they’ll need all of those skills to succeed in their missions and the do the United Federation of Planets and Starfleet proud. The game is priced at $29.99, with the addition Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation DLC available for an additional $9.99.

“We are very excited to bring Star Trek: Bridge Crew to Oculus Quest,” says David Votypka, Senior Creative Director of Red Storm in a statement. “The popularity of the Quest platform, along with cross-play functionality with the game’s original platforms, is a fantastic opportunity for fans to join up on the bridge of a Federation starship.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game’s main story puts players in the roles of the bridge crew of the Starfleet starship USS Aegis exploring the uncharted region of space known as The Trench in search of a new home for the displaced Vulcan people. Players make strategic decisions and coordinate with their crewmates across the roles of Captain, Helm, Tactical, and Engineering to avoid obstacles and survive deadly space battles.

In addition to the main storyline, the game features an Ongoing Missions mode with procedurally generated missions for endless gameplay. Solo players can also play by swapping between roles on the Bridge or giving commands from the Captain’s chair. The game’s main storyline is set in the Kelvin Timeline of the Star Trek films, but players also have the option of taking command of the USS Enterprise from Star Trek: The Original Series.

The Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation expansion allows players to explore the Star Trek universe as the crew of the Galaxy Class starship USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Players will then command their ship through missions that include confrontations with the Romulan Star Empire and the Borg Collective.

The Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation expansion also enhances the Ongoing Missions mode with two new mission types, Patrol and Resistance. Patrol mode allows players to roam freely in space aboard the USS Aegis, USS Enterprise NCC-1701 or the Enterprise-D while dealing with random encounters and objectives. In Resistance mode, players will be tasked with evading a pursuing Borg Cube and completing a series of objectives before battling the Borg in a final epic confrontation.

The Enterprise-D also adds a new command role, Operations, which focuses on Crew Management. Operations officers assign NPC teams to each location on the ship, choosing carefully as each position is crucial to the success of various missions and to the crew’s safety.