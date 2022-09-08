Star Trek Fans Honor Nichelle Nichols With #CelebrateNichelle Memories





Star Trek is encouraging fans to remember Nichelle Nichols with a #CelebrateNichelle hashtag. On Star Trek Day, people who loved her work can share their stories on social media with that hashtag and the company will donate to a charitable cause. Each tweet or post counts for one dollar until midnight tonight. So, people are just feeling the warmth today remembering someone who blazed a major trail for everyone watching at home. Nichols was a staunch advocate for societal change and diversity during her life. The proceeds from these donations will go to organizations doing the work to further her missions now. Also, to avoid any mentions of unfairness, Star Trek is splitting up those gifts equally to all the charities that are participating. So, it's a good story all the way around. Check out what they had to say right here.

The Paramount account tweeted, "In honor of Nichelle Nichols, this year #StarTrekUnitedGives is partnering with charities who further the philanthropic work that Nichelle championed during her lifetime. #CelebrateNichelle"

"Star Trek United seeks to bring Star Trek's vision of a better future into the present day," they wrote on their website. "As we honor the life and legacy of the late Nichelle Nichols, this year we are partnering with charities who further the philanthropic work towards encouraging diversity, fighting injustices, and inspiring the minds of new generations that Nichelle championed during her lifetime."

Their message continued, "CBS and Paramount+, a division of CBS Interactive Inc., will jointly donate $1 for every Tweet (one per handle) sent that uses the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives or #CelebrateNichelle from 12:00 AM PT September 8 through 11:59 PM PT on September 8, 2022 (according to CBS's social tracking tools) up to a maximum donation of $30,000 (or $15,000 for each charity). The total amount raised will be divided evenly among charities who do the real-world work of encouraging diversity, fighting injustices, and inspiring the minds of new generations."

"Join fans from around the world for a global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 8 (12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET*). Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Star Trek Day will feature back-to-back, in-person conversations with cast members from the Star Trek universe, along with exciting announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day**."

