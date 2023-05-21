Star Trek Receives Its First-Ever Eisner Award Nomination

Star Trek has been nominated for plenty of awards in its nearly 60-year history, but never for its comic books. That changes in 2023. For the first time ever, Star Trek comics have been nominated for Eisner Awards, receiving two nods in 2023. IDW Publishing's Star Trek #400, edited by Heather Antos, is nominated for Best Single Issue/One-Shot. The issue, celebrating the 400th Star Trek release from IDW Publishing, featured a Wesley Crusher story by Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton, as well as contributions from Chris Eliopoulos, Mike Johnson, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Declan Shalvey, Angel Hernandez, and others. Star Trek, the recently launched ongoing series by Kelly, Lanzing, and Ramon Rosanas, is nominated for Best New Series.

"Words literally cannot describe how humbling it is for these two books to be recognized for the first time in franchise history by the industry at large for these two very competitive categories," Antos, who is Group Editor, Licensing, at IDW, said in a statement given to StarTrek.com. "Star Trek from its very inception has always been about pushing mediums into going boldly and exploring the depths of human potential. For the judges of the Eisner committee to recognize how dedicated and passionate Jackson, Collin, Ramon, Lee, Clayton, and all the other incredible creators involved in the line are, is just incredible validation for what we're trying to accomplish in bringing quality Star Trek stories to comics fans!"

IDW's New Star Trek Ongoing Is a Different Kind of Star Trek Comic

IDW's new flagship ongoing Star Trek series is different from its other Star Trek comic in that it is being treated as canon, filling in a gap in the timeline between the end of Star Trek: Voyager and the film Star Trek: Nemesis. A second series, Star Trek: Defiant, launched in 2023 and the two titles will become part of the first-ever Star Trek comic book crossover event, Day of Blood, this summer. Lanzing and Kelly told ComicBook.com about the series ahead of its debut in October 2022.

"This is real Star Trek," Lanzing says. "This is as close as we can, on the comic side, to being canon. We will be canon until they un-canonize us. But we are working with the shows. We are in communication with the teams. We are encyclopedic Star Trek knowledge boys, so we're on Memory-Alpha all the time, but our brains are effectively little Memory-Alphas. We're already fed by all the canon that we grew up with, that being TOS to Voyager. So all of that stuff, if it was on the show, it's canon."

Star Trek #400 is on sale now. Star Trek is eight issues into its run, with its first collected edition, Godshock, scheduled for release in July. The Eisner Awards winner are announced annually at San Diego Comic-Con.