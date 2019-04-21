‘Star Trek’ Head Alex Kurtzman Comments on Possibility of a Captain Pike Spinoff

Anson Mount has said his goodbyes to Star Trek: Discovery, but will that be the end of his time playing Capt. Christopher Pike of the starship Enterprise? Fans are campaigning for Mount to lead a new Star Trek series spinning out of Discovery chronicling his adventures aboard the Enterprise before handing the ship over to the command of Capt. James Kirk. Alex Kurtzman, the producer overseeing CBS’s Star Trek television franchises, tells The Hollywood Reporter that the fans have been heard and he’s not ruling out the possibility of a spinoff.

“The fans have been heard,” Kurtzman says. “Anything is possible in the world of Trek. I would love to bring back that crew more than anything. It was a huge risk for us. One of the most gratifying things is to see how deeply the fans have embraced Pike, Spock, Number One and the Enterprise. The idea of getting to tell more stories with them would be a delight for all of us.”

Mount himself responded to the fan outcry for a spinoff. “I am humbled and deeply touched by this amount of love,” Mount wrote on Facebook. “I have NEVER received such gratitude. Please know that my own gratitude at having been given the opportunity to walk in Captain Pike’s boots is equaled only by that which I feel for the Trek family’s devotion. Seriously, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mount debuted as Pike in Discovery‘s second season. He’s the captain of the USS Enterprise before James Kirk takes over in Star Trek: The Original Series. It was already confirmed that Mount would exit Discovery at the end of the season, which was no surprise since Pike remains captain of the Enterprise for several more years before Kirk takes over. Fans see a spinoff series as a way to get more of Pike without disrupting canon.

With several years left between the events of Discovery‘s second season and the beginning of The Original Series in the Star Trek timeline, fans hope to see Mount in command of the Enterprise — along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock — during those intervening years.

“Millions of Trekkies, both young and old, have absolutely loved Anson Mount‘s (Pike) and Ethan Peck’s (Spock) portrayal of these iconic Star Trek characters,” the Change.org petition reads. “While we’ve enjoyed their performances on Discovery – we know its coming to an end…and we want more! Consider adding another Star Trek series to your line up starring these two great actors.” The petition now has over 21,000 signatures so far.

