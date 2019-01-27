‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Premiere Streaming for Free on YouTube

Star Trek fans can now get a taste of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season for free.

The Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premiere episode “Brother” is now streaming for free on the CBS All Access‘ YouTube channel. It is also available for free via the Space website for viewers in Canada.

The episode will remain free to watch for two weeks following its upload on January 24th, as explained by Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green in the video below.

CBS All Access also made the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season available for free. “The Vulcan Hello” aired on CBS on the same night it became available on CBS All Access.

If you missed out on Discovery‘s first season, the recap at the beginning of “Brother” does a solid job of getting new viewers up to speed. Or you can check out ComicBook.com’s own season one Recap to the Rescue. Either way, you should be able to jump right in with the new season.

“Brother” introduces Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike of the Starship Enterprise, who takes command of Discovery for an urgent mission that involves Star Trek‘s most iconic character, Spock. In ComicBook.com’s review of the episode, we describe it as a confident and adventurous return for Discovery:

“‘Brother’ proves to be an excellent episode that sets up an exciting season to come. It is arguably the most viscerally exciting episode of Star Trek ever. More impressive is that is pulls that off while still including the elements of classic Star Trek that fans most crave. It’s all brought together by the central mystery that Pike set out to investigate. That mystery connects somehow to Spock and his relationship to Burnham, his foster sister. The episode weaves the personal arc of its lead into the season-long narrative that Discovery will follow to form a cohesive whole.

What may be even more exciting is the shape that the narrative arc is set to take. Last season felt unfamiliar to many fans because it was about the Federation at wartime. Most of Star Trek has been about exploration and adventure, and that’s what Discovery‘s Season Two mystery offers. It’s the opportunity to take a classic Star Trek setup, give it 15 episodes to unfold, and the production value of a movie.”

New Star Trek: Discovery episode become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.