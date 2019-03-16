‘Star Trek’: Ethan Peck Has Perfect Response to George Takei’s Sexy Spock Comment

Last week, Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei revealed some of his thoughts on Ethan Peck, the actor who plays Spock in Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. Takei played Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek: The Original Series, where he worked with original Spock Leonard Nimoy. Sulu took to Twitter to share an…appreciation of the prequel series’s Spock. He tweeted, “The new Spock on Discovery, Ethan Peck, is quite sexy.” Days later, Peck responded to the tweet, throwing back one of Takei’s signature Sulu lines, “Oh my.” The official Star Trek Twitter account even weighed in with a blushing smile emoji and a Vulcan salute.

Takei has spoken about Discovery before, prior to Peck joining the cast. He said he believed it was a return to Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s original vision for the franchise.

“I like it,” Takei says. “It’s getting back to Gene Roddenberry’s idea of infinite diversity in infinite combinations — and the use of sci-fi as a metaphor for current issues. With J.J. Abrams’ (films), we got way off the tracks — great space operas, all that running through corridors, zipping through space. And I envied John Cho getting that skydive. But that was it — you didn’t have that other dimension, the real throbbing heart of Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek.”

As Discovery is a prequel to The Original Series, Peck is playing a version of Spock that isn’t quite the Spock that Nimoy played.

“Well I think a lot of that work was done for me in the writing,” Peck told ComicBook.com during an interview. “I think we see an internal life and dialogue of Spock that we haven’t seen before that is highly emotional. He is really dealing with his human emotions at this point and so I guess you could say there are liberties taken with the amount of information shared about his internal life. But I don’t think it strays from who he is quintessentially. Which is, he is a human. And so that’s always been there. When I look at Nimoy’s performance in The Original Series, I see he was deeply empathetic, but chooses to operate on a logical level, as opposed to an emotional, perhaps histrionic level, which people tend to do in situations that are unknown or can be frightening. So I think we’ll see a lot more emotion in Spock in season two of Discovery.”

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

