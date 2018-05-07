Jonathan Frakes Kicks Off ‘Discovery’ Work with ‘Star Trek’ Pie

Jonathan Frakes has returned to work on Star Trek: Discovery and he’s kicking things off with Star Trek-themed pie.

Star Trek: Discovery designer Tamara Deverell shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Frakes holding a pie with a crust cut into the shape of the Starfleet insignia.

Take a look below.

Pie time with fabulous Director Jonathan Frakes, production meeting episode 2…. here we go! #startrekdiscovery #startrekcbs pic.twitter.com/djVOQ9O2CV — Tamara Deverell (@tamaradeverell) May 1, 2018

Toronto-based baker and GFX designer Arlene Lott revealed on Instagram that there was an entire Star Trek-themed “piescape” available to choose from.

“Star Trek Discovery Piescape!” Lott shared in her status. “When Riker’s in town, you bring your Pie A Game! Discovery and Delta soaring over Blueberry Orange. Inhabitable Green and Red Rhubarb Swirl Planet. And delightful hurtling meteors of Coconut Cream with Lychee and Pomegranate, or Dragonfruit, Granadilla, and Pistachio. To boldly go where no Pie has gone before!”

Frakes will direct two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. He’ll direct the season’s second episode and tenth episodes. The second episode is confirmed to feature Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise as well as young Spock and young Michael Burnham in flashbacks.

Frakes also received a visit from his Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Marina Sirtis while working on Star Trek: Discovery Season Two’s second episode.

Frakes directed the Chapter Two premiere of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, “Despite Yourself.” He got started as a director working on episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he also played the role of Commander Will Riker of the USS Enterprise-D. He went on to direct two Star Trek movies, Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, and episodes of spin-off series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager.

CBS All Access recently released a teaser for Star Trek: Discovery as it entered production on Season Two.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.