‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts ‘Inhumans’ Star Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Star Trek: Discovery has officially recast the role of Captain Christopher Pike.

Anson Mount will take over the role of the captain of the Enterprise in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2. Mount played Black Bolt in Marvel’s Inhumans and also starred in AMC’s Hell on Wheels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mount commented on the news by tweeting, “Cat’s out of the bag. Yep, I have officially joined STARFLEET, a dream I’ve had since around the age of 8 when I first discovered TOS syndicated on my local access channel in middle TN. And couldn’t be more excited to be playing PIKE!”

Cat’s out of the bag. Yep, I have officially joined STARFLEET, a dream I’ve had since around the age of 8 when I first discovered TOS syndicated on my local access channel in middle TN. And couldn’t be more excited to be playing PIKE! @startrekcbs pic.twitter.com/UWojAvI6bc — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 9, 2018

Christopher Pike was captain of the USS Enterprise before Jame T. Kirk took over command of the ship for the famous five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. He was played by Jeffrey Hunter in the original Star Trek pilot episode “The Cage” and was recast as Bruce Greenwood in the Kelvin timeline movies.

The Discovery received a distress call from the Enterprise in the show’s Season One finale episode “Will You Take My Hand?” Star Trek: Discovery takes place 10 years prior to the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, which means Pike is in command at the time the distress call was made.

The Star Trek: Discovery showrunners had previously hinted a role for Pike in the new season.

“Yeah, we can’t talk about specifics too much, but I think that because we are in canon, we look at things we know, and things we don’t know… and then there are the things we don’t know about the things we know!” Gretchen J. Berg said following the finale. “And there, often, you’ll find great opportunities for storytelling. But it is intriguing. It’s one of the fun things about playing within this box that is the timeline where we are.”

Co-showrunner Aaron Harberts added, “If there ever were to be a captain from canon that one could explore… Christopher Pike would certainly be that one.”

What do you think of Anson Mount playing Captain Pike in Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two begins filming in Toronto in April.