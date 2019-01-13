‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Premiere Date is a Classic Star Trek Easter Egg

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery had plenty of classic Star Trek easter eggs in its first season, and the second season is off to an early start.

As many Star Trek fans realized early on, Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season premiere date is actually a clever classic Star Trek reference.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 17th. Represented numerically, that date becomes 01/17, at least in the United States. But, if you take the date the way its notated in many European countries then it becomes 17.01. That happens to the registry number of the USS Enterprise, NCC-1701.

Those numbers came up in the final episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season. At the conclusion of “Will You Take My Hand?”, Discovery received a distress call from Enterprise.

In season two, Enterprise‘s commanding officer, Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), takes command of Discovery.

While the Enterprise has a role to play in Discovery‘s second season, Discovery and its crew will remain the show’s focus.

“The show is called Discovery. It’s not Enterprise,” Alex Kurtzman said about Enterprise‘s role on the show. “So yes, the Enterprise will play a part of Season Two but it will absolutely not overshadow Discovery. And I think with Enterprise’s arrival in the finale we recognize that the audience has a lot of questions about our synchronicity with the original series, which really means or synchronicity with canon. So the promise of the Enterprise holds the answers to a lot of those questions, including Spock’s relationship with his half-sister who he’s never mentioned. Which does not necessarily mean you’re going to see Spock, just that we owe an answer to that question.

“Season One was really about the war and how the war-tested our ideals as Starfleet,” he continued. “It was very much about Michael’s story arc and her getting comfortable on Discovery. Fundamentally, it was really about bringing that crew together as a family. If you look at the crew in the beginning, they’re very separate and they’re not really connected yet. They are not sure of each other and their place on the ship. Over the course of the season, they really become a family.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD and via digital storefronts

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.