‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Klingon Look Will Cause “Freak Out” Says Makeup Designer

Star Trek fans may want to hold onto their seats when Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access in early 2019 because the show’s makeup designer is predicting a strong reaction to the new design of the Klingons.

Glenn Hetrick’s work on Star Trek: Discovery Season One earned an Emmy Nomination and he recently spoke to SyFy Wire about the work he’s doing for the show. Hetrick says the new, hairless look for the Klingons in Discovery can be explained by the story of Kahless the Unforgettable, the great Klingon spiritual leader, who dipped a lock of his own hair into lava to create the first bat’leth.

Hetrick says the new look of the Klingons in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two will be similarly rooted in story and Star Trek canon.

“We’re obsessed with that story,” Hetrick said. “And as we unpack it, we’re going to find tons of other reasons for the Klingon look…I think people are going to freak out when this unfurls in front of them.”

At Star Trek Las Vegas, Hetrick teased that a major Klingon redesign was being worked on for Discovery‘s second season.

“As we move into Season Two, it has been a while since we have been with our characters,” Hetrick said. “It has been a while since we have seen our Klingon friends. So, everything keeps evolving. The story has evolved. And I can guarantee you this, you are going to be blown away that they have a completely new look, yet again, going into season two.

“In season two, you are going to see much different designs. You are going to see different houses you haven’t seen before. One of the most important things to us was that at this point in canon, as we head towards the current version of unification, the houses really each grow up on different planets. It is an Empire, it is not just Qo’noS…We have seen six of the great houses in close up in season one. As we move forward into the next season, I promise that we will continue exploring and unpacking and unfolding that infinitely interesting story of what the Klingon culture looks like on a wider level.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.