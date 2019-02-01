‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Poster Released

CBS All Access has released a new poster for the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The poster features all the key characters from the new season: Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Cmdr. Saru (Doug Jones), Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

The poster accompanies the new trailer for the season and the official announcement that the new season will feature 14 episodes. That’s an extension of one episode from the original 13-episode order.

Here’s the new season synopsis, released with the poster and trailer:

“After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman has previously discussed what fans should expect from Spock in the new season.

“What gets me so excited about the story that we get to tell with Spock this season is that it’s the unwritten chapter of Spock,” Kurtzman said. “This is not the Spock that you know from the beginning of TOS, this is pre-TOS. He is not that formed Vulcan yet. His experience with the Red Angel and the signals has fried his logical brain. He cannot make sense of it. And he is emotionally ill-equipped to deal with it. So both logic and emotion are failing him, totally. And he is totally unsure of himself and trying to figure out how to make sense of the mystery and where he fits into the world. And it’s through his complicated relationship with his sister that he’s able to figure out how to become and actualize himself as the Spock that we know from TOS. And that’s really exciting to us because it in no way violates canon, it just builds on what’s been set before.”

Are you excited about the new season of Star Trek: Discovery? What do you think of the new poster? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.