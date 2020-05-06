Star Trek: Discovery Star Doug Jones Teases Season 3 Mysteries

✖

Star Trek fans are in for a longer than expected wait for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, post-production is being done one a work-from-home basis, slowing the process down. Speaking to TrekMovie, Discovery star Doug Jones offered an update on the status of season three. "I thought I had a guesstimate of when season three was going to start airing, but I have been proven wrong because post-production not being able to work at the pace it would have normally without a pandemic," Jones says. "So, I don’t know when season three will air. I understand why people are wondering. It has been a while since season two wrapped and the storyline left you hanging with us jumping into the future. That leaves everybody wanting more. I don’t blame you for that. But I got the same message, which is it is coming. I promise you it is coming."

Jones goes on to say that, despite that big jump through time at the end of the show's second season, the new season fo Discovery will be recognizable to fans of the show. "It absolutely feels like the same show to me," he says. "The same show, but with a different backdrop. The cast is still the same. Of course, we are going to meet new people in the future. If you are going to have any interactions with people or species in the future, they are going to be new. That will infuse the show with some fresh. But the Discovery crew is still intact and doing our thing.

"You have seen clips in that teaser trailer from New York Comic-Con in October. It was interesting to see Sonequa Martin-Green with a little time-lapse with her hair growing. There is a lot to be explained there. You see me with Mary Wiseman as Tilly in different garb, and what are we dressed in that for? What mission were we on for that? So, we do make contact in the future and it is a bit of a journey. And there is a mystery. I think there is more mystery in season three than we have had before because we are going into a world of the unknown. It takes a while to unfold and peel back that unknown to find out where we are and what we need to do."

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three is expected to debut on CBS All Access in 2020.

