Star Trek: Discovery Star, Editor Offer Season 3 Update

✖

Star Trek fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. Discovery's third season wrapped principal photography in February, but because of extra precautions being taken during the coronavirus pandemic, post-production is progressing at a slower pace than it otherwise would have. Discovery star Wilson Cruz, who plays Hugh Culber on the series, and Anthony Rapp, who plays Paul Stamets, previously confirmed that work had slowed but was still ongoing. Now Cruz and one fo the show's editors have offered another update. In response to a fan asking for a release date on Twitter, Cruz tweeted, "Trust me, none will hesitate giving you a release date as soon as they can. Everyone is working hard on post production as we speak. Patience, grasshopper."

Editor Scott Gamzon then joined the conversation. "Post production, Sound, VFX and Editorial are all hard at work from our homes," Gamzon tweeted. "It’s going to take longer and there have been challenges but the results will be worth the wait!

Cruz previously tweeted of the new season that "It’s coming, but it may be a little longer than we thought... It’s coming though!" CBS All Access hasn't announced a release date for the new season, but series star Sonequa Martin-Green indicated in the past that it could be as soon as early 2020. Nothing was ever official, but as we're now entering may it seems safe to say that any early 2020 window has passed by.

Post production, Sound, VFX and Editorial are all hard at work from our homes. It’s going to take longer and there have been challenges but the results will be worth the wait!

#StarTrekDiscovery — Scott Gamzon, ACE (@ScottGamzon) May 2, 2020

Jonathan Frakes, the Star Trek veteran who directs for Discovery, also said that work is continuing when he spoke to ComicBook.com in April, indicating that they were wrapping up work on the season's twelfth episode. He also indicated that the third season will see a tonal shift for the series.

"Discovery has primarily to do with Sonequa's character, as you'll see. At the end of season two, we flash-forwarded I think 930 years. Michael Burnham has found a new core, not to mention a new partner in crime. So again, there's a big tonal shift on that show, less driven by the pain and guilt of her past and more about the magical reunification of the Discovery crew and wherever she went off to," Frakes said. "God knows where she went as the Red Angel. So those two things coming back together is very much the theme, and how grateful everyone is and what's next. It's got a lot of action-adventure and not so much pain."

Star Trek: Discovery is expected to return to CBS All Access with new episodes in 2020.

(h/t TrekMovie)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.