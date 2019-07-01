Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Offers Season 3 Update

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season ended in a shocking manner as the ship took off over 900 years into the future. The series is already set for its third season and co-creator Alex Kurtzman says work on the new season is progressing at a solid pace.

“Picard is in the middle of shooting, we’ve broken the season and I am so happy with the scripts,” Kurtzman said of the new Star Trek series filming in California during an episode of Deadline’s Crew Call podcast. “We are on episode five of Season Three of Discovery. We’re far along. ‘Picard’ is [filming] here in Los Angeles and Discovery is in Toronto, and future Trek shows I believe will be in Toronto.”

Filming on Discovery‘s third season is expected to begin in Toronto in two weeks time. How the show will change with its new setting remains to be seen.

CBS All Access announced in February that it would renew Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. CBS All Access also announced Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season saw the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Together, they investigated seven red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel to unravel a mysterious threat that could have wiped out all life in the galaxy. This quest reunited Michael Burnham with her brother, Spock, and the shocking ending sent the Discovery and its crew over 900 years into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two starred Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

