Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Will Define Michael Burnham as a Captain

Michael Burnham took the captain's chair of the USS Discovery in Star Trek: Discovery's third season finale. The upcoming fourth season of the Paramount+ show will define what it means for her to be a commanding officer. That's according to Sonequa Martin-Green, who leads Star Trek: Discovery as Michael Burnham. Martin-Green has been promoting her new film Space Jam: A New Legacy, in which she plays LeBron James' wife. She took a few minutes to talk Star Trek with ComicBook.com, talking about what her character's promotion means to her and what the fourth season holds in store for Captain Burnham.

"That's such a big deal to me," Martin-Green says of Burnham finally becoming captain. "Being captain now of that franchise solidified at the helm of that ship in the franchise's history as a Black woman, huge for me and, in general, for the franchise itself."

She remained guarded with details concerning the plot of Discovery's next season. "But I will say that you just get to see what kind of captain Michael Burnham is," she offered.

Martin-Green offered similar comments to ComicBook.com's sister site, PopCulture.com. "We finally made it there. It was always a journey to the chair, but of course, I couldn't say when exactly it was gonna happen, so I'm really, really grateful that here I am," she said. "I've been solidified in the franchise in this way, Black woman, really big deal, right? So it's just going to be about what we have to deal with next and me getting acclimated as Michael Burnham as the captain of the starship and all the things I'll have to learn along the way."

Speaking to ComicBook.com in January, Star Trek: Discovery co-showrunner Michelle Paradise discussed what moving Burnham into that command position means for the series. "It feels like when you cast someone like Sonequa in the Number One role, you're just waiting for the day when she's going to take the captain seat," she said. "And we knew going into season three that that's where we wanted to take her at the very end of the season. But I think being captain, in some ways, you don't answer to people in the same way, but in some ways, you still have to answer to people."

What do you think of Michael Burnham becoming the new captain in Star Trek: Discovery? Star Trek: Discovery is streaming now on Paramount+.