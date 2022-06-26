Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Teases an "Refreshing, Invigorating, and Lovely" Season Five

Star Trek: Discovery is going to be something unexpected according to series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who went to London for Paramount+'s launch in the United Kingdom. Discovery only recently started filming its fifth season in Toronto, with Martin-Green again leading the show as Capt. Michael Burnham of the U.S.S. Discovery. The series, which started as a Star Trek: The Original Series prequel, is now set in the 32nd century, further into the future than any other piece of Star Trek canon. But Martin-Green suggests that there are more surprises to come when Discovery returns for its fifth season on Paramount+.

"Expect the unexpected," Martin-Green tells Games Radar. "I think that is exactly right. The three words I would use to describe season five are 'refreshing, invigorating, and lovely.'

Martin-Green also touched on how Discovery has reflected issues in present reality. She hints that the writers will continue to layer those themes into the show in its fifth season.

"The writers put a great deal of symbolism in season four for the pandemic and the time that we're in," Martin-Green says. "One of the biggest conflicts in season four is uncertainly. It's an unpredictable threat that can't really be known, keeps changing, and threatens life as we know it. How do we navigate that kind of uncertainty with those kinds of stakes? That's very much what we're dealing with as a people and in the world.

"I appreciate the way they were able to funnel it into the story in a way where you still have to suspend your disbelief. We didn't jump the shark or anything, but that symbolism is there, those parallels were there – and I appreciate that."

Star Trek: Discovery became the first new Star Trek television series in over a decade when it debuted in 2017, heralding the start of Star Trek's streaming era on Paramount+ (then CBS All Access). The Star Trek Universe has continued to expand in the years since.

"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we're keeping our word," said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, in a press release announcing the show's fifth season renewal. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek's next phase of programming for years to come."

Star Trek: Discovery is streaming now on Paramount+. Its fifth season is filming now in Toronto.